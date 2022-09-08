GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Health advocates are warning parents, educators, and caregivers about the resurgence of vaping and e-cigarette use in kids. Some reports indicate that today’s e-cigarettes can contain as much nicotine as a whole pack of 20 cigarettes, putting kids at risk of rapid addiction. Now more than ever, we need to talk with our kids about the dangers and health effects of vaping. Join us now for a community conversation- The truth about vaping. Click here to join the conversation.