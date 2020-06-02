Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Unrest in the U.S.
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
To The Point
Top Stories
Too soon to hug: How to safely interact with vulnerable family
Video
Top Stories
Nation’s streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful
Suspicious fire destroys 5 houses in Kzoo’s Northside
Video
Power outages after storm moves through W MI
Video
Jamahal Hill’s big win overshadowed in Grand Rapids by riot
Video
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rising Waters
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Youngest Killers
After the Fall: Priest abuse in Michigan
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
NFL Draft
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
Jamahal Hill’s big win overshadowed in Grand Rapids by riot
Video
Top Stories
WMU coach Lester urges listening amid national unrest
Video
Pitcher Spezia transfers to GVSU after Bowling Green cuts baseball
Don Carey discusses need for social justice
Video
Whitecaps manager Pena eager to coach, inspire
Video
Livestream
eightWest
The Virtual Home Show
Ask the Expert
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Virtual Valedictorian
$10 for 40 Challenge
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Top Stories
Samaritas is helping seniors maintain independence
Video
Top Stories
You can help essential workers at Mel Trotter Ministries by golfing
Video
New AARP Community Connections Website Launches
Video
Mass Mutual offers ‘Future Smart’ financial education courses to kids
Video
The importance of human connection during uncertain times
Video
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
A graphic novel exchange: One mom’s early lesson in networking
Top Stories
Dentist offices are back open: Schedule a routine check-up for your kids
Video
Top Stories
Make a difference to those in need this World Milk Day
Video
Consider opening your heart and home to these kids in need
Creative ways to celebrate the end of the school year for your students
Video
GRPS school honors students of the year with fun celebration
Video
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
Top Stories
Robin Roberts, David Muir and Byron Pitts to Anchor “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” Tuesday night on ABC
Top Stories
‘The Baker and The Beauty’ 2-hour season finale sneak peek
Top Stories
Summer game shows are back on ABC!
ABC announces new and returning programming slate for 2020-2021 Primetime season
‘The Wonderful World of Disney’ returns with ‘Moana’, ‘Thor’, ‘Up’ & ‘Big Hero 6’ showings
ABC and PEOPLE highlight ‘The Story of Soaps’ in 2-hour Primetime special
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
WOODTV.COM
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Unrest in the U.S.
Nation’s streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful
GR urban leaders say more police relations talks ‘same old, same old’
Video
Video prompts GRPD internal investigation; expert weighs in
Video
Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral
Curfew expires, but Grand Rapids civil emergency continued
Video
More Unrest in the U.S. Headlines
FBI seeks information on violence in nationwide protests
Grand Rapids chief to march with community Wednesday
2nd person charged in downtown Grand Rapids riot
Video
US cities erupt in more violence amid threats from Trump
Scope of damage slows police reports for riot damage
Video
Don Carey discusses need for social justice
Video
Trump threatens military force against protesters nationwide
First riot charge will not be the last, says prosecutor
Video
Small businesses remain community-focused despite damage
Video
Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure