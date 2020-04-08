The Faces of COVID-19

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
National
To The Point
Top Stories
Family Promise uses donation to help shelter families
Top Stories
Volunteers help families through Ottawa Co. initiative
Hope Network’s relief effort helps community with deliveries
100th Street bridge project suspended
Video
Portage car wash closes after state issues cease and desist letter
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rising Waters
Rivers
School Closing Predictions
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Youngest Killers
After the Fall: Priest abuse in Michigan
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Top Stories
West Michigan reacts to Tigers star Al Kaline’s legacy
Top Stories
Athletes already qualified for Tokyo Games get to keep spots
Whitecaps to hold ‘Fauxpening Day’ Thursday
My Brother’s Keeper: Davenport athlete learning to walk again
Video
No tournament, no problem: MSU band to rally fans on YouTube
Video
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
$10 for 40 Challenge
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Top Stories
Most popular feature in Michigan homes
Video
Top Stories
When you know you’re ready for senior living
Video
Who is homeless?
Video
Hearing and mental health fatigue
Video
Financial tips for dealing with market volatility
Video
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Looking for ways to help? Priority Health collecting items to be donated to healthcare workers
Video
Top Stories
Advice for parents on how to manage stress during stay-at-home order from Wedgwood Christian Services
Video
Top Stories
Families getting creative with how to stay busy at home
Video
Where You Live Special Reporter shows kids how to do science at home
Video
Safety for you: Preventing fires while cooking at home
Local restaurant giving away free meals to those in need
Video
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
Top Stories
‘Modern Family’ bids farewell for good with 2-hour series finale
Top Stories
‘For Life’ episode preview: Will Aaron and Cassius finally get along?
Top Stories
‘American Idol’ final judgement episode ends with a shocking twist!
Video
April 2020 Schedule: Complete list of ABC shows to watch
‘How to Get Away with Murder’ returns Thursday night with final 6 episodes
Video: Nicholas Gonzalez says, ‘The Good Doctor’ Finale may be too emotional for viewers
Video
Contests
Remarkable Women
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
WOODTV.COM
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 54 active closings. Click for more details.
The Faces of COVID-19
Another resident at Cedar Springs nursing home dies from COVID-19
Nursing home COVID-19 patient asked ‘Alexa’ for help before death
Video
COVID-19 victim was able to die at home surrounded by family
Video
Kent County’s COVID-19 victim: Goodbye through an iPad
Video