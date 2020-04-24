Reopening Michigan

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
National
To The Point
Top Stories
Police chase leads to Kzoo meth bust
Video
Top Stories
Wet week pushes Lake Michigan higher
Video
Surprise brightens 90-year-old’s view for 1st time
Records: Program where teen died has a history of violations
Zoom on the farm: How to meet goats over the internet
Video
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rising Waters
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Youngest Killers
After the Fall: Priest abuse in Michigan
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
NFL Draft
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
Wings coach Jeff Blashill inducted in Ferris hall of fame
Video
Top Stories
Lee High School grad named U-M drum major
Video
‘Citywide mission’: Don Fellows taking over Grand Rapids Union football
Video
Meijer LPGA Classic rescheduled for October
Kenny Willekes: ‘I’m ready to get to work’
Video
Livestream
eightWest
The Virtual Home Show
Ask the Expert
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Virtual Valedictorian
$10 for 40 Challenge
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Top Stories
Virtual Q&A: Caring for Parents, Kids & Grandkids during COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Mel Trotter remains open during COVID-19 crisis to provide service to those in need
Virtual Q&A: Blacks, Hispanics Hit Harder by the Coronavirus, Early U.S. Data Show
Video
These financial resources will help you make informed decisions
Video
Resident’s who still work and volunteer
Video
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
The city of Grand Rapids celebrates their 170th birthday
Video
Top Stories
Fun ways to celebrate your birthday at home from Craig’s Cruisers
Video
Top Stories
Make a butterfly craft to celebrate spring
Video
Maranda’s guide to weekend family fun
Bethany Christian Services gives advice on how to decrease stress at home
Video
John Ball Zoo helps a local student with their school project
Video
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
Top Stories
May 2020: Full list of ABC season finale dates
Top Stories
‘American Idol’ must see performances from first ever REMOTE competition!
Video
Top Stories
Video: American Idol Top 20 sing ‘Lean on Me’ & compete from HOME
Video
2020 NFL Draft: How to watch, when to watch, and what to expect
Video
Here’s the 2020 TV finale schedule of your favorite ABC shows
‘One World Together‘ event to help raise funds and address the fight against COVID-19
Contests
Remarkable Women
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
WOODTV.COM
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
Reopening Michigan
West Michigan hospitals move to restart surgeries
Video
Whitmer announces ‘Future for Frontliners’ education program
Video
‘MI Safe Start’ plan will relaunch businesses in waves
Video
Golf course phones ‘ringing off hook’ for reopening
Video
Tender Lawn Care staff eager to resume yard work
Video
More Reopening Michigan Headlines
Whitmer extends stay-home order through May 15, eases rules
Video