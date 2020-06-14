Skip to content
Inequality in America
Kalamazoo County declares racism a public health crisis
Senate addresses police reform at hearing
Local women bake to help combat systemic racism
Michigan attorney general proposes changes to policing
City commissioner calls for GRPD funding cut, response reform
More Inequality in America Headlines
Trump signs order on police reform, doesn’t mention racism
Chief: KDPS ‘committed to work forward’
Senate GOP to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill
Tenant ‘held back tears’ after finding racist messages on his door
52 years later, Olympic icon Tommie Smith still stands for change
Detroit removes bust of Christopher Columbus from downtown
Group gathers for ‘Police Lives Matter’ demonstration
Michigan lawmaker wants database of disciplined officers
Protesters in US call attention to deaths of more black men
Atlanta officer fired after fatal shooting of black man