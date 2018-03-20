Skip to content
WOOD
Grand Rapids
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
National
To The Point
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Overflowing Great Lakes pose new threat for endangered bird
Top Stories
Managing grief on Father’s Day
Record number of African migrants coming to Mexican border
Pompeo tries rallying foreign leaders in alleged oil attacks
Franchise fatigue continues with ‘MIB,’ ‘Shaft’
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Auto Racing Challenge
High School Preps
Football Frenzy
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Top Stories
How Brooke Henderson earned record 9th LPGA title
Top Stories
2019 Meijer Classic raises $1.1M for food pantries
Henderson wins second Meijer LPGA Classic
Bauer pitches 1st shutout, Indians beat Tigers
W. MI prep sports compete in championships
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
More
Contact Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Contests
More
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Eightwest Sponsor
Myth vs. Fact: Answers to your chronic pain questions
Heart disease and hearing loss: The surprising link
Plan for your future, give back in your community
Find relief at Total Health Chiropractic
Tough health advice? Just Ask Mary!
More Eightwest Sponsor Headlines
The Art Van 68 Day Challenge: How to get involved
Your solution to neck and back pain
Fabulous renovation project by Standale Interiors
Reliable roofing from Avalon Building Concepts
Make a resolution to plan for your future
Stick to your goals, change your life with the 68 Day Challenge
Live your life pain free in 2017
Mary Free Bed program helping athletes stay active
Local organization reminding West Michigan to ‘Be Nice’
AARP is shaping a new West Michigan