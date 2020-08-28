Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Local hospitals prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge
Video
Top Stories
Man dies in shooting on Grand Rapids’ SE side
Video
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ debuts with pandemic-best $16.7M
Michigan State Police warn of man impersonating trooper
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
School Closing Predictions
Snow Conditions
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
The Big Game
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Video Game News
Top Stories
MHSAA: Remaining tournaments to be completed in January
Top Stories
Brady-led Bucs top Lions 47-7 to end 13-year playoff drought
Big Game Bound Week 16: Titans vs. Packers, Seahawks vs. Rams, the state of the Bears
Video
MHSAA releases updated winter sports schedule
Lions practice without Darrell Bevell due to contact tracing
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Contests
Community
Angel Tree
Community Calendar
Community Conversations
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect Monday
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
eightWest Backstage
6 fun and meaningful ways to enjoy the holidays with Rachael Ruiz
Video
Here’s how Rachael Ruiz is celebrating Thanksgiving this year
Video
Paying it forward: Jordan Carson shares inspiring ways to give back this season
Video
Here’s how Terri DeBoer is making the most of Fall in West Michigan
Video
Get into the Autumn spirit: Jordan Carson shares her Fall favorites
Video
More eightWest Backstage Headlines
Remember these eightWest events? Terri DeBoer reflects on Ladies Night, ArtPrize & more
Video
eightWest backstage: Inside Rachael Ruiz’ most memorable trips across Michigan
Video
eightWest backstage: Jordan Carson revisits her favorite eightWest moments & reacts to heartwarming comment
Video
eightWest backstage: Terri DeBoer reveals funny facts about herself you won’t believe
Video
‘eightWest backstage’: Rachael Ruiz plays a fun game of ‘Would You Rather’
Video
‘eightWest backstage’: Jordan Carson gets a kick out of answering these 8 random questions
Video
‘eightWest backstage’: Terri DeBoer relives 25 years of quirky hairstyles, outfits and epic career moments
Video
‘eightWest backstage’: Rachael Ruiz’s home renovations featured in Cosmopolitan Home
Video
eightWest launches new digital show featuring WOTV Reporter, Morgan Poole
Video