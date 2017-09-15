Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
National
To The Point
Washington-DC
Top Stories
Body pulled from Kzoo Co. lake; victim ID’d
Top Stories
Equifax to pay up to $700M in data breach settlement
Heat and humidity grip East Coast as Midwest gets reprieve
Moon back in NASA’s court 50 years after 1st lunar landing
Nadler: Mueller hearing to air evidence of Trump wrongdoing
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Auto Racing Challenge
High School Preps
Football Frenzy
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Top Stories
Tigers beat Blue Jays on Castellanos’ HR in 10th
Top Stories
Guerrero’s grand slam helps Blue Jays beat Tigers 7-5
Challenge accepted: Fleetwood out to ruin Lowry’s big day
British Open marches on without its star attraction
Blue Jays bat around in 4th and 6th, rout Tigers 12-1
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
More
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Top Stories
Detroit and Lansing projects win AARP Community Challenge Grant
Top Stories
Summer safety for seniors
Benefits of Independent living
Just one day in the heat can be life threatening
Get rid of ageist language in your vocabulary
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Photos: 2019 Battle Creek Maranda Park Party
Top Stories
Transportation information for Maranda Park Party at Garfield Park
Top Stories
Last Park Party of the summer headed back to Grand Rapids with extended time
Celebrating lions – a community partnership
Video highlights: Crazy weather doesn’t stop the fun at Maranda Park Party in Battle Creek
Maranda celebrates National Ice Cream Day
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Bachelorette week 10 recap: relationships heat up at fantasy suites
Top Stories
The CMA’s bring some the hottest music acts together for must-see performances
Top Stories
ABC announces ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ will end after sixth season
ABC’s Thursday lineup making waves!
Bachelorette week 9 recap: hometowns
Disabled high school football coach gets award at 2019 ESPYS
Contests
More
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Allegan County
1 killed, 2 injured in Allegan County crash