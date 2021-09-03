Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
ArtPrize
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
What Great Lakes water levels look like as we head into fall
Video
Top Stories
‘QAnon Shaman’ pleads guilty to role in US Capitol riots, asks for nickname to be dropped
Top Stories
Holland diner owner jailed over virus rules plans to reopen
Video
Harrowing tales after Ida: A husband’s sacrifice, narrow escapes, deadly delays
Has the delta variant peaked? COVID-19 data gives glimmer of hope
Video
Football Frenzy continues Friday: Where the crews will be
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Football Frenzy
Football Frenzy Scores
Football Frenzy Play of the Week Poll
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Top Stories
Football Frenzy continues Friday: Where the crews will be
Top Stories
Lowrie, Canha help A’s start fast in win over Tigers
Sept. 2, 2021 Football Frenzy highlights
Video
Frenzy Preview: Perennial powerhouses meet in Week 2
Michigan State names Alan Haller as new AD
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
On Your Corner
Community Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Top Stories
It’s in the name: How Project Hope helps Allegan County
Video
Top Stories
Clear the Shelters: GRPD Chief Payne and his rescue Reggie
Video
Results in from first Football Frenzy Food Drive at Hastings HS
Video
Mary Free Bed again named top rehabilitation center
Gallery
Football Frenzy Food Drive kicks off in Hastings
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Supporting Community Organizations
Aquinas College
Join Aquinas College and celebrate record achievement of student interns
No ‘kidding’: Aquinas welcomes goats to campus
Aquinas College launches new accounting and auditing certificate program
More Aquinas College
Grand Rapids Community Foundation
Grand Rapids Community Foundation: New Century of Service
Video
Grand Rapids Community Foundation: Building Relationships
Video
Grand Rapids Community Foundation celebrates Global Giving Tuesday
Video
More Grand Rapids Community Foundation
Hospice of Michigan
Hospice of Michigan Anchors Program supports families and siblings during a difficult time
Video
Write and send uplifting cards for Hospice of Michigan patients
Volunteering with Hospice of Michigan could be your life’s best work
Video
More Hospice of Michigan
Mary Free Bed
Mary Free Bed again named top rehabilitation center
Gallery
Ms. Wheelchair America finals happening this weekend
Video
Mary Free Bed ranked among country’s best for rehabilitation
More Mary Free Bed
Van Andel Institute
Van Andel Institute research changing understanding of melanoma
Video
New experimental blood test determines which pancreatic cancers will respond to treatment
COVID-19 infection may be part of a ‘perfect storm’ for Parkinson’s disease
More Van Andel Institute