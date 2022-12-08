Storm Team 8 Weather Experience: Third graders get to work in the lab

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The WOOD TV8 Weather Experience is back for the 2022/23 program year!

Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Ellen Bacca is teaching local third graders all about West Michigan weather, including snow, wind, tornadoes and lightning. The fun virtual program features weather cartoon characters like Tom the Tornado and Siad the snow cloud who join Storm Team 8 in the “weather lab.” Students have fun watching videos, participating in interactive classroom experiments — like making clouds and snow — and learning the “tornado dance.”

Storm Team 8 has welcomed these schools so far for the 2022-2023 season:

While this year’s interactive zoom schedule is full, West Michigan third grade teachers can email us to learn more about additional (video-only) options.