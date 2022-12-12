KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Zeigler Auto Group will again be sponsoring Josh Bilicki during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season, it announced on Monday.

Ziegler will be sponsoring Bilicki with Live Fast Motorsports. Bilicki will be racing the new No. 78 Camaro.

“We had a great season last year with Josh, and we are excited to partner with Live Fast Motorsports for 2023. Having our new team onboard gives us a fresh start on the track with owners that are focused on performing among the best at each race,” Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group, said in a release.

Last season Bilicki earned a top-10 finish at Daytona and a top-20 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway.