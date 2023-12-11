COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you watch the Daytona 500 in February, there’s a very good chance you’ll see a Kalamazoo-area company on the hood of one of the cars.

The Zeigler Auto Group will be the primary sponsor for Carson Hocevar’s rookie season in nine races.

Zeigler will be on the hood of Hocevar’s car at Daytona, Michigan, Chicago, Indy, Talledega, Charlotte, Nashville, Madison and Miami.

“It fits perfectly. I love having it not only represented with me but on our car and knowing and meeting all the fine folks that work with Zeigler automotive, it’s just a perfect, family-type atmosphere that is perfect to go try and win races with,” said Hocevar.

The car was unveiled at Zeigler motorsports in Kalamazoo Monday. It’s sure to jump out with its black and yellow color scheme.

Zeigler is sponsoring Carson Hocevar. (Dec. 11, 2023) Zeigler is sponsoring Carson Hocevar. (Dec. 11, 2023)

Teaming up with Hocevar made perfect sense for Zeigler. Hocevar grew up in Portage and cut his teeth racing at local tracks. As he enters his rookie season with a race team, Spire Motorosports, Zeigler is getting in on the ground floor with a rookie driver that has found the spotlight and victory lane at each level he’s competed.

“It’s a perfect fit. You know, not only Carson being from Kalamazoo and we’re based out of Kalamazoo, but just him as person and his values and our values as a company, this thing just came together and I think it’s a dream for both of us,” said CEO Aaron Zeigler.

The first time you’ll see the black and yellow Zeigler car in action is Speedweek at Daytona. The Daytona 500 is Feb. 18.