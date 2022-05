GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan standout is headed to the NFL.

Zeeland’s Zach Van Valkenburg will head to the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent. The West Michigan native played three seasons at the University of Iowa as a transfer from Hillsdale college.

As a Hawkeye, the defensive lineman was an all-Big Ten selection last season, with 50 plus tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and five sacks.