DETROIT (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 will broadcast 11 games this season for the United States Football League, including the championship game on July 1.

The spring football league released its broadcast schedule Monday that will split games between NBC, FOX, FS1 and USA networks this upcoming season. A grand total of 40 games will be broadcasted this season.

NBC has been selected to show nine regular season games, one of the semi-final games and the USFL Championship. Two of the nine games will feature the Michigan Panthers as they take on the Houston Gamblers in Week 1 and the Memphis Showboats in Week 4.

Alongside the network broadcasts, the games will also be streamed on Peacock.

The first game of the 2023 season will pit the Philadelphia Stars and the Showboats and be held on April 15. The Panther’s first game will be played the following day on WOOD TV8 at noon.