Wolverines staying loose before World Series finals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOOD) — The Michigan baseball team held final workouts Sunday, the day before the start of the College World Series finals.

“We expected ourselves here. We saw ourselves here,” junior pitcher Tommy Henry, a Portage Northern product, said. “That’s what we’ve been working for since day one. For it to be here is exciting, but we’re still locked in and in business mode.”

The best-of-three series pits Michigan against Vanderbilt. Hosted in Omaha, Nebraska, Game 1 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, and the weather’s looking good.

This is Michigan’s first appearance in the finals since the format launched in 2003. The team has said repeatedly throughout this run that beating Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament, after being down to the club’s final strike, was the critical turning point.

“We have an opportunity to be on the top of the mountain at the end of the season coming up,” senior first baseman Jimmy Kerr said. “We are going to get there by doing what we have been doing, playing loose and having fun and taking it one game at a time.”

“The greatest compliment we can get is to have whether it’s a tech taking us down the elevator or a random dad with his kids saying, ‘Wow, it looks like your players are having so much fun on the baseball field. They look so loose,'” head coach Erik Bakich added.

Game 2 will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday and, if necessary, Game 3 at 7 p.m. Wednesday.