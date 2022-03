UNDATED (WOOD) — Top-overall seed University of Michigan hockey is heading to the NCAA Regional Finals.

After a 30-9-1 season, the Wolverines continued their winning streak when they beat the American International College Yellow Jackets Friday 5:3.

Michigan led the scoreboard in all three periods.

The first period ended 1:0. In the second period, the Wolverines were up 3:1. The game wrapped up with a final score of 5:3.

The Wolverines will head to the NCAA Regional Final Sunday at 6:30 p.m.