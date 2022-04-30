GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s Hassan Haskins is headed to the Tennessee Titans as a fourth-round pick.

Haskins had more than 250 carries last season for 1,300 yards, also setting a school record with 20-rushing touchdowns last season.

“I’m a powerful back, I run angry, I don’t wanna get hit in the backfield, I’m trying to get those extra yards, I’m just a powerful aggressive runner,” Haskins said. “My mindset is just different, I just feel like I can’t be stopped much, I can’t be stopped by nobody”

Now, he gets to bring that speed and toughness to the NFL, where he’ll get to work alongside one of the league’s best rushers, Derrick Henry.