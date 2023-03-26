KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan hockey season came to an end on Thursday with a loss to Boston University, meaning a chapter has closed for sophomore forward Max Sasson.

The Bronco signed an entry-level NHL contract on Sunday with the Vancouver Canucks. He’ll report to the Canuck’s AHL affiliate for an amateur tryout.

Sasson was part of one of the nation’s top lines this season with Broncos Jason Polin and Ryan McAllister, where Sasson contributed 42 points, including 15 goals and 27 assists.

Sasson had two seasons of eligibility left, but will forgo his final two years to turn pro.