KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Western Michigan University hockey player has signed on to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ronnie Attard’s contract will begin this season and last two years. He should be on the ice for the Flyers this week.

Attard, a junior, has played three seasons with WMU, putting up 27 goals and 45 assists. He was the National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s best offensive defenseman twice and this season was first-team All-NCHC and on the NCAA Worchester Regional All-Tournament Team.

He was a third-round draft pick to the Flyers in the 2019 entry draft.