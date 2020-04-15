WMU’s Wassink decides not to pursue NFL career

Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink throws a pass during the first half of the NCAA First Responder Bowl college football game against Western Kentucky in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The NFL Draft is about a week away and Western Michigan University quarterback Jon Wassink has decided to not pursue a career in the NFL.

Wassink has been training for the draft, but that changed once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“With Pro Day not happening, in terms of agents, I didn’t feel they were reaching out. Even the one agent I was talking to didn’t seem that interested. So, a couple of those things made me think, maybe this isn’t for you,” Wassink said.

The decision didn’t come easy for Wassink, who has been a standout athlete since his days at South Christian and always had a dream to play in the NFL.

“It was difficult. Football has been such a big part of my life, especially in college, Wassink said. “You know, they basically own you for five years. I love football, so it was tough, but knowing God has a plan through everything, knowing whether it’s a disease or whatever, he’s always in control and knowing he has a plan for me has put me at peace, so I’m at peace with it.”

Wassink has a degree in accounting from WMU and is finishing the masters program online. After that, he will hit the job market.