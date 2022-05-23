KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University and Michigan State University baseball have closed out their regular seasons, with neither team qualifying for the conference tournament.

But it was a memorable season for the Szczepaniak family. The Western Michigan vs. Michigan State baseball game is one they had circled on their calendar the day the schedule came out.

It’s one of the few times a year Jodie and Matt Szczepaniak have to support both teams on the field, when their two sons are sitting in opposite dugouts.

“We’re just a huge Bronco, (Michigan) State … baseball family,” said Jodie Szczepaniak.

“No matter what happens we’re winners,” her husband said.

It’s much different for their sons on the field. Drew Szczepaniak is a pitcher for Western Michigan. His younger brother, Alex Szczepaniak, is a freshman pitcher at Michigan State.

“It was a moment that I was looking forward to, from the minute that he committed,” Drew Szczepaniak said.

Sure enough, that moment arrived. In April, the two pitched against each other for the first time in their careers.

It also happened to be Drew Szczepaniak’s first time on the mound this season.

“To be able to not only come back from Tommy John surgery 17 months (post-op) and be able to pitch, but also him to go right up after me and put a zero up on the board meant a lot to me,” said Drew Szczepaniak.

“Being able to see him pitch that was also a proud little brother moment for me,” said Alex Szczepaniak. “But then also being able to throw after him was really special.”

The Broncos came away with an 18-7 victory in their first meetup against Michigan State. The Spartans won the next matchup.

“It was just a really fun, great experience, once in a lifetime to be in that position,” their mom said.

“We had so many friends and family members actually go to East Lansing to watch them play against each other,” their dad said.

Although neither brother got to pitch in that second game, it was still special to share the field for the final time of the regular season.

“More than anything he’s my throwing partner, he’s my workout partner, so he’s just been great to have around and be able to push me, and hopefully I help push him,” Drew Szczepaniak said.

“There’s definitely competitiveness to us, but everything we’ve done has been together,” said Alex Szczepaniak.