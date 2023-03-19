GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The NCAA has announced which teams will be in the Frozen Four tournament.

Western Michigan University was selected to skate in the NCAA tournament. After falling short of a Frozen Four appearance last year, the Broncos have featured one of the most high-powered offense in the country.

They struggled in the NCHC tournament, falling to Colorado College at home, leaving their bid status up in the air. But they’ll face Boston University in the Manchester Region.

The Michigan Wolverines knew they were going to be in the tournament after they beat Minnesota on the road Saturday night.

The Wolverines had a strong season, but beating one of the favorites of the conference on home ice may take the cake.

They’ll face off with Colgate in the Allentown Region.