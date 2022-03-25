UNDATED (WOOD) — Top-seeded Western Michigan hockey won its first ever NCAA tournament game Friday.

The Broncos beat Northeastern 2-1 in overtime in an East Regional Semifinal in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The winning goal was very nearly stopped by exceptional Northeastern goalie Devon Levi, who is fresh off competing in the Olympics. The goal called good only after review.

“Belief in our guys and belief in each other is what we’re built on,” Western head coach Pat Ferschweiler said after the game.

Western advances to the East Regional Final on Sunday.