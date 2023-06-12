The USFL football during the first half of a USFL football game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Panthers find themselves three games below .500 with just one game remaining in the 2023 USFL regular season. But that one game is all that separates them from a berth in the playoffs.

If the Panthers can win on Sunday against the Philadelphia Stars, then they will punch their ticket to the postseason with a 4-6 record.

History might be on the Panthers’ side. The Panthers and Stars have played once already this season which ended in a 24-10 win for Michigan. But that was in Week 2 and since then, the Panthers have only won one game while the Stars went 3-4 in that time.

Michigan was sitting at 3-4 after a Week 7 win over the New Jersey Generals and had complete control of its playoff destiny and even had a shot at winning the North Division. Even after two straight losses, the Panthers still control their fate.

The team has unfortunately lost their chance at winning the division, but they can sneak into the playoffs with a win again the Stars at Ford Field. They would then take on the winner of the Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.

The Panthers face off with the Stars from Detroit at 7 p.m. The USFL Playoffs will begin next weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.