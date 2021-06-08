Whitecaps, Tigers open stands to full capacity

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Beginning Tuesday, both the Detroit Tigers and West Michigan Whitecaps will take advantage of loosened restrictions by opening up their stands to full capacity.

The Whitecaps will face the Lansing Lugnuts while the Tigers host the Seattle Mariners. This comes as all outdoor capacity restrictions in Michigan were lifted on June 1.

Mask requirements at both LMCU Ballpark and Comerica Park were dropped on May 15 following the announcement. Masks are still required for nonvaccinated people in indoor areas of the ballpark.

LMCU Ballpark will host theme nights this week. Tuesday night will be Peanut Free Night, where the park will have no peanuts in sight for anyone with allergies who can’t normally attend a game.

Wednesday there will be a bobblehead giveaway, Thursday will be Dog Day, Friday is Harry Potter night, Saturday there will be fireworks and Sunday is Family Day.

More information on tickets and other ballpark rules can be found online.