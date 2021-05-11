Whitecaps radio announcer calling road games remotely, for now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps are set to open their home schedule on Tuesday night against the Great Lakes Loons at LMCU Ballpark.

When the Whitecaps are home, play-by-play broadcaster Dan Hasty will be at the ballpark like he usually is. When the team is on the road, however, Hasty is learning to call the games from the studio in downtown Grand Rapids for at least the first month of the season.

“It’s been fun because it’s different,” Hasty said.

The Whitecaps started the 2021 season in Fort Wayne this past week, and Hasty was calling the action using a combination of the pitch-by-pitch sequence on MiLB.com as well as the MiLB TV stream.

“It’s baseball, and it’s something that we have missed collectively so much over the course of the last almost two years now, that it doesn’t matter, we’ll call it no matter how we can do it,” Hasty said.

Hasty also has to input the sounds of the game to make it feel as if the radio crew was actually at the visiting park. Whether it be the crowd cheering or the crack of the bat, Hasty is inputting those sounds into the broadcast using sound effects.

It’s a unique challenge for Hasty, but he is ready to be back in person at LMCU Ballpark.

“Nothing beats being able to see baseball in person. So yeah, Tuesday can’t come fast enough,” Hasty said.