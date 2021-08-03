Western Michigan names new hockey coach as Murray resigns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Andy Murray, who has led Western Michigan’s hockey team for 10 years, is resigning.

The new head coach will be Pat Ferschweiler, a WMU graduate who has been an associate head coach since 2019. He has also worked for the Grand Rapids Griffins and Detroit Red Wings.

In a Tuesday release from the university, Athletics Director Kathy Beauregard praised Ferschweiler’s strong recruiting and skill as a teacher.

“I am honored and humbled to be the next head coach of the Western Michigan hockey program,” Ferschweiler said in a statement.

Murray said his departure is not to retire, saying he is “in great health and full of energy” and is going to pursue some of his lifelong dreams.

“I have always considered my position at Western to be a privilege and responsibility and gave my best every day,” Murray stated. “I want to thank everyone for the opportunity I have enjoyed and look forward to being a Bronco in a different way.”

With Murray at the helm, WMU’s hockey team has had three seasons with more than 20 wins, two NCAA tournament bids and a Central Collegiate Hockey Association Tournament Championship. He has 167 career wins and was the National Collegiate Hockey Conference coach of the year for the 2016-2017 season.

Beauregard praised Murray for his “tremendous leadership,” calling him a “major asset” to the university and community.