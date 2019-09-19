West Michigan’s Ben Cook preps for PGA Cup

YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Wayland-area golf club pro Ben Cook is having quite a summer.

He first got to compete against Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and the biggest names in golf at the PGA championship, and now he gets to compete for his country.

He’s among 10 club pros playing for Team USA at the 29th PGA Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event against club pros from Great Britain and Ireland.

“It’s an awesome thing to put on your resume,” Cook said as he practiced at Yankee Springs Golf Course. “For me, this is the next best thing as playing in the Ryder Cup. I get to represent my country and hopefully play some really good golf and win the cup back for the United States.”

The tournament will be held Sept. 23 through Sept. 29 at the Fazio Foothills Golf Course near Austin, Texas.