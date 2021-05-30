West Michigan’s Abdelkader honored to lead Team USA

(WOOD) — As the IIHF World Hockey Championship continues in Riga, Latvia, Team USA is led by a West Michigan native.

Justin Abdelkader graduated from Mona Shores High School, won a national title with Michigan State University, played for the Grand Rapids Griffins and then spent 13 years with the Detroit Red Wings.

Now, he’s captain of the U.S. national team.

This is the third time he has represented the U.S. in the World Hockey Championship, but the first time he has been named captain.

In the video above, Abdelkader discusses his life in West Michigan, his years playing with the Wings and the honor of leading the national team.

Team USA defeated Norway Saturday, making it 4-1 in pool play with two to go. Next up: Germany on Monday.