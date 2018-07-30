Willie Horton talks Tigers memories, team's future Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Willie Horton addresses the media before a West Michigan Whitecaps game on July 25, 2018 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Plainfield Township, Mich. [ + - ] Video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — While resting in a chair with his hands folded over, former 1968 World Series champion and Detroit Tiger Willie Horton looked on with a smile as he explained his memories of “Tiger Town” on Wednesday evening at Fifth Third Ballpark.

“All the guys I came up with were two or three years apart, I think about all the pillow fights we used to have in Tiger Town because we were close, brothers and like family members,” Horton said. “I think of all the hard work we came up with, we all had the same common goal. When you get a team together and we all have the same goal together, you can see it in their eyes.

“I think that’s the key in life, when they say you can’t do it, we say ‘well yes we can do it.’ I think that’s what made our team what it was in ’68.”

Horton played in the major leagues for 18 years, 14 of them were in Detroit. Following his first two seasons where he played a combined 45 games, Horton had a combined 204 RBIs and 56 home runs from 1965-66. That all led up to his career-high 36-homer season on the way to a 1968 Championship.

The four-time all-star also played for Toronto, Oakland, Texas, Cleveland and Seattle.

Horton says he has enjoyed watching the current Whitecap players warm up because it reminds him of how he started.

“That’s the dream, I got here early and thought about when I signed when I was 17 years old,” Horton said. “I thought about the commitment and the responsibility it took to give my life to the team and fans. I tell the young people don’t put the game before the fans. Fans give you strength when you don’t think you have strength.”

In 1964, Horton only had a .163 batting average in 25 games. He said it wasn’t always easy for him starting but he didn't ever quit on himself.

That led Horton to talk about how important respect is in the game to him and treating every player the same, while playing for the most important factor — winning.

“People always ask me ‘who was the toughest pitcher you’ve faced?’ I’d just put them all into one shell,” Horton said. “I respect the pitchers. I will say there are certain pitchers that would pitch and I would wish I was in another town.

“At the end of the day I just wanted to learn how to hit and get better, I played for a W. Winning is what’s important, that is what you are all going for.”

Willie Horton signs a piece of 1968 World Series Memorbilia.

"I don't need to name guys but we have about four or five guys that are right there," Horton said. "They want it, they have an open mind and want to learn. They come from a good foundation. That's what you have to watch for when you have a young kid, let them season. Can they cross that thin line?"

“I don’t need to name guys but we have about four or five guys that are right there,” Horton said. “They want it, they have an open mind and want to learn. They come from a good foundation. That’s what you have to watch for when you have a young kid, let them season. Can they cross that thin line?”

Horton signed autographs at the park and hundreds of fans lined up to wait for one. He ended them with and as handshake as people thanked him, he would thank them back.

“People in Michigan know their sports, if you don’t say the right thing they will come and correct you,” Horton said. “You always have to respect the fans. Fans are there when the city is down and they help rebuild a city.”