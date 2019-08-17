Whitecaps win game, series against Loons

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four runs in the first two innings helped West Michigan Whitecaps earn a 6-3 victory over Great Lakes Loons Friday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The Whitecaps went to work early when Parker Meadows singled to center field driving in Jack Kenley with the game’s first run. Moments later, Bryant Packard singled to left field scoring Corey Joyce and it was 2-0.

West Michigan then benefited from some sloppy Loons defense. Daniel Reyes bounced one up the middle and through the legs of the second baseman. The error allowed Meadows to score, making it 3-0.

In the second inning, Riley Greene hit a squib shot to the shortstop who tried to barehand it. The ball rolled past and into the outfield grass. Zach Malis scored to make it 4-0.

After the Loons trimmed the deficit to 4-3 the Whitecaps put it away in the 7th with a pair of run-scoring hits. Daniel Reyes had an RBI double and Cooper Johnson followed with an RBI single.

West Michigan takes two of three from Great Lakes. The Whitecaps now welcome Lake County to town for a four-game series.

First pitch Saturday night is at 7:05 p.m.

