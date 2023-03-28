PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — We are just over a week away from the start of baseball back in West Michigan as the Whitecaps get ready for the 2023 season.

With a new season comes new and exciting things for fans to look forward to at LMCU Ballpark besides what’s happening on the field.

This year, the Whitecaps unveiled five new food items that will be served during home games, including the latest fan-created item: the Firecracker Dog.

The firecracker Dog is a hot dog served on a steamed bun with cream cheese, grilled onion, peppers and crispy jalapeno chips. The delicacy was submitted by Marc Viquez, who won the annual Fan Food Vote.

Along with Viquez’s creation, the Whitecaps will also be serving the following new items:

Kingdom Bowls — your choice of fried brussels sprouts, waffle fries, tater tots, tortilla chips or mac and cheese, which is then smothered by your choice of beer cheese, nacho cheese, white queso, smoky bacon cheddar queso, feta cheese or Mexican cheese. Then you can top it off with peppers, onion bacon bits, pulled pork, pulled chicken, chili and jalapenos.

The Queso Queen — waffle fries layered with beer cheese, nacho cheese, white queso, smoky bacon chaddar queso, feta and Mexican cheese. Then you can top it off with pepper, onion, bacon bits, pulled pork or chicken, chili and jalapenos. This creation is appropriately served in a bucket.

Corn R’BZ — described as “crispy, battered corn-on-the-cob ribs,” this food item is just sweet corn still on the cob that has been put in a light, hickory smoked batter.

PB&J Sundae — to hold off the heat this season, four specialty sundaes will be served in a complimentary souvenir helmet. One flavor of the sundaes called the PB&J will feature vanilla soft serve, peanut butter sauce and fresh strawberry topping with waffle cone chips.

The Whitecaps have also released their list of promotions for home games this season. Some giveaways include a Whitecaps trucker hat on opening day, $1 ticket days, $3 beer and hot dog nights on Thursdays, and of course, bobblehead nights.

Opening day is Thursday, April 6. The Whitecaps play the Fort Wayne TinCaps. You can find a complete list of promotions and buy tickets to a game by clicking here.