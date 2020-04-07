Whitecaps to hold ‘Fauxpening Day’ Thursday

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — While Fifth Third Ballpark will remain quiet during what was supposed to be the Whitecaps’ opening day this week, the fanfare is still on.

The West Michigan Whitecaps and rival Lansing Lugnuts will hold a “Fauxpening Day” celebration beginning at 6:35 p.m. Thursday on the Whitecaps’ Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The event will start with fan favorite highlights, music including the national anthem, an appearance by former Detroit Tiger and Whitecaps manager Brayan Pena and other community members, and antics from the Whitecaps mascots.

After that, Whitecaps’ commentator Dan Hasty will be joined by Mike Coleman for a 60-minute simulated radio broadcast of what the game against the Lugnuts may have sounded like, had it happened.

Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki says the Lansing Lugnuts helped the Whitecaps create the simulated game.

“Through the abilities of our broadcast teams, we can bring fans an opening day game that sounds as authentic as the real thing. The only thing Whitecaps fans have to do is to follow along and enjoy,” he said.

Thursday’s online event will also include an announcement by Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin regarding the season and how fans can help the Whitecaps donate to the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.