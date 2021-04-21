Whitecaps tickets go on sale Wednesday morning

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been more than 600 days since the West Michigan Whitecaps played in Comstock Park.

The West Michigan Whitecaps announced that a limited number of individual game tickets will be available online starting Wednesday. Single-game tickets for May and June will go on sale at 10 a.m. There are only about 100 to 200 tickets available per game, depending on the day.

Seating this season will be limited to 20% capacity and grouped into pods of four to six people around the ballpark. When combining seating in the suites, stands and on the lawn, that amounts to space for about 2,000 fans. Masks will be required when fans aren’t in their seats.

A full list of protocols at the ballpark can be found on the Whitecaps’ website.

“The difference this year is there just is a renewed gratefulness for baseball,” said West Michigan Whitecaps Director of Marketing and Media Relations Steve VanWagoner. “The energy level is not only higher but it has got a greater positivity to it.”

Another difference this year will be the name of the ballpark, which was renamed LMCU Ballpark after Lake Michigan Credit Union picked up the naming rights this season.

Along with a new name for the ballpark, play on the field should improve after MLB elevated the Whitecaps from A ball to High-A level.