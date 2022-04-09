MIDLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps opened their 2022 season on Friday evening with a monumental win.

The Whitecaps won 5-1 against the Great Lakes at the Loons’ home turf. The victory marked the Whitecaps’ 2,000th win in franchise history. There were over 1,500 fans at Dow Diamond in Midland to witness the start of baseball season in West Michigan.

Four Whitecaps pitchers played Friday night, striking out 14 Loons and holding the Great Lakes to only three hits.

The Loons had a 1-0 lead when the Whitecaps earned three runs in the second inning when Trei Cruz and Austin Murr put up RBI doubles. The score stayed 3-1 in favor of the Whitecaps until the ninth inning when Parker Meadows scored a solo home run and Jake Holton hit a run scoring single, bringing the tally 5-1.

The Whitecaps faced off against the Loons again Saturday at Dow Diamond, where they lost 4-5.

The Loons started strong with a 4-0 lead after a pair of home runs, a solo shot and a two run hit by Johnny DeLuca. Austin Murr brought the Whitecaps up to 4-2 then Colt Keith tripled and scored in the 8th. Mike Rothenberg tied the game 4-4 with a RBI double. In the ninth, Zac Ching of the Great Lakes Loons scored a ninth-inning RBI single that set them over the edge into victory. The Loons won 5-4.

That puts both the Whitecaps and the Loons at 1-1 to start their season.

The Whitecaps and Loons will finish the season-opening three-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m.