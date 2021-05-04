Whitecaps show up flat in 8-0 season-opening loss at Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps finally returned to action Tuesday night after missing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately for West Michigan, the return to the field wasn’t pretty as the Whitecaps fell to Fort Wayne on the road 8-0.

The long-awaited debut of Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers’ first overall selection in the 2020 MLB draft, also left fans disappointed. Torkelson finished the night 0-3 at the plate with three strikeouts while also drawing a walk.

The Whitecaps mustered just four hits in the opener. Fort Wayne starter Ethan Elliot went four scoreless innings while striking out nine Whitecaps hitters.

The TinCaps only finished with five hits on the day, but an error and 11 walks allowed by the Whitecaps helped Fort Wayne score eight runs.

Fort Wayne did most of their damage with two swings of the bat. Justin Lopez brought home three with a home run in the bottom of the third inning. Kelvin Melean brought home three more runs with a bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Whitecaps and TinCaps will be back in action Wednesday night for game two of their six-game series. The High-A Central will be playing six-game series all season long.

West Michigan’s home opener is May 11 against the Great Lakes Loons at LMCU Ballpark.