Whitecaps reveal fan favorite food on 2020 menu

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fan favorite from 2017 will grace the menu at Fifth Third Ballpark during this year’s Whitecaps games.

Beer Cheese Poutine won the Whitecaps’ fan vote for food of the decade. The dish includes pulled pork, barbecue pork, beer cheese and green onions over waffle fries.

“I believe it’s the waffle fries-base that fans find delightful,” stated Whitecaps Food and Beverage Director Matt Timon in a Monday news release.

The Whitecaps say more than 2,000 votes were cast during the fan food vote, which launched on the Whitecaps’ website on Feb. 5. Rocky Balburrito, the fan pick for the Whitecaps’ 2019 menu, took second place this year and 2010 fan food vote winner Declaration of Indigestion came in third.

Earlier this year, the Whitecaps announced they were changing up how dishes make it onto the ballpark menu, with fans picking from the fan vote winners over the past decade and Whitecaps employees and media partners evaluating up to 100 other foods and drinks created by vendors.

The Whitecaps are still evaluating the dozens of dishes and drinks the team and its affiliates picked as possibilities for this year’s ballpark menu, which included the following finalists:

Impossible Meatball Sub

Deep-fried Avocado Street Tacos

Hall of Fame Street Tacos

Home Run Jalapeno Nachos

Big Dipper Nachos

Waffle Bat Sandwich

Crispy Veggie Dog

West Michigan Michelata

Mexican Chocolate Cheesecake

Whitecaps Garlic Fries

Franky’s Fantastic Fish Fry

Crash’s Bread Pudding Bonanza

Beer City Philly Beer Cheese Bread

Beyond Brat with Golden Ale Sub Role

Bison Round the Bases

I want S’more of That

Crafty Cooler

Sliding Head First Into Home

Chorizo Burger

Tacos Al Pastor

Bacon Nuggets

Fry-Cuterie Board

Pork Slugger

Bases Loaded Eggrolls

Polish Curve Ball

Cheesecake Chimis

Pizza Kolache

Cuban Poutine

GFS Choice Spicy Cauliflower

>>App users: Tap here for photos of the food finalists.

The Whitecaps plan to announce all of the new menu items later this month.