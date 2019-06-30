Whitecaps reschedule game due to power outage

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Whitecaps is rescheduling its Sunday game due to a power outage in the Comstock Park area.
On Twitter, the Whitecaps said the power outage is affecting the Fifth Third Ballpark, creating safety issues.
People with a ticket for the game can exchange it at the ballpark’s box office for any 2019 Whitecaps home game.
Sunday’s game will be made up on Monday as part of a back-to-back doubleheader.
About 1,500 customers in the Comstock Park area are without power, according to the Consumers Energy power outage map.
Consumers Energy says the issue was first reported around 3:12 p.m. and was caused by an animal. Power is expected to be restored around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.