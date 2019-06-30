Whitecaps reschedule game due to power outage

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Whitecaps is rescheduling its Sunday game due to a power outage in the Comstock Park area.

On Twitter, the Whitecaps said the power outage is affecting the Fifth Third Ballpark, creating safety issues.

Tonight's game will be made up tomorrow as part of a back-to-back doubleheader. Both games will be 7 innings. Game one will start at 6:00pm, with gates opening at 4:45. — West Michigan Whitecaps (@wmwhitecaps) June 30, 2019

People with a ticket for the game can exchange it at the ballpark’s box office for any 2019 Whitecaps home game.

Sunday’s game will be made up on Monday as part of a back-to-back doubleheader.

About 1,500 customers in the Comstock Park area are without power, according to the Consumers Energy power outage map.

Consumers Energy says the issue was first reported around 3:12 p.m. and was caused by an animal. Power is expected to be restored around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.