Whitecaps announcer Dan Hasty enjoys 1st MLB regular season call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For Whitecaps radio play-by-play announcer Dan Hasty, Sunday’s Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics game was a dream come true.

Hasty was called up to the big leagues on just a couple hours notice to call his first MLB regular season game. He was filling in for Dan Dickerson, who was filling in for Matt Shepard on the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast.

Sunday’s game was the first baseball game Hasty has called on the radio since the 2019 Whitecaps season because the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hasty, who has been calling Whitecaps games for six years now, says calling his first MLB regular season game feels validating as he gambled on himself years ago by jumping into the play-by-play broadcasting world.

His first MLB call was far from normal. With the Tigers in Oakland, Hasty and color commentator Jim Price were calling the action from Comerica Park in Detroit off of monitors.

Hasty will be back on the call for the Whitecaps when the High-A season starts on May 4. He is also the voice of Detroit Mercy men’s basketball.