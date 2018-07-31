Whitecaps pitch strong for 2nd straight shutout Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The West Michigan Whitecaps line up to shake hands with the South Bend Cubs after a shutout win at Fifth Third Ballpark on July 30, 2018. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8) [ + - ] Video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan Whitecaps pitcher Wilkel Hernandez tossed five innings of shutout baseball along with six strikeouts in a 3-0 win over the South Bend Cubs on Monday night at Fifth Third Ballpark.

The win marked the Whitecaps' (53-53) fourth consecutive victory and a guaranteed series win over South Bend (51-55).

“It’s not like we blew these guys out. We scored a few runs and had really good pitching,” Whitecaps manager Lance Parrish said. “Tonight we played well enough to win and have done so four times in a row, I’m just thankful for that.”

Whitecaps third baseman Colby Bortles doubled to left field, scoring Joey Morgan to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning. It would turn out to be the winning run.

Left fielder Dylan Rosa kept the scoring going with a RBI triple in the fourth followed by a bunt single from Luke Sherley that scored Rosa from third.

South Bend has now gone 20 straight innings without scoring a run; the Whitecaps also shut them out on Sunday.

“Pitching has been pretty good for us all year. Obviously back-to-back shutouts is something you can’t argue,” Parrish said. “Hernandez did a pretty good job. He’s got a chance to make it. He’s got a heck of an arm and can get it up there (in speed).”

Parrish said the recent winning streak has a contagious feeling spreading in the locker room.

“I think we are gaining a lot of momentum and guys are getting hyped up as you can tell by all the noise in the clubhouse,” he said. “I’m hoping these guys are figuring out what it takes to win games. I can’t always direct guys on this is what you do here, this is what you do there. But the good thing is we are winning games. I’m happy about that and so is everyone else.”

The Whitecaps will aim for a sweep of the four-game series with South Bend at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Third Ballpark.