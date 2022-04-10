PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña is returning for his second season at the helm of the team.

News 8’s Marlee Wierda spoke with Peña about the support he’s received from the Tigers organization. They also broke down the talent on the team and the expectations for this season.

The Whitecaps will play their first home game at 6:35 p.m. at LCMU Ballpark on Tuesday against the Lansing Lugnuts. Tickets can be bought online.

For the full conversation with Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña, watch the video in the player above.