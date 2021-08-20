Whitecaps making a difference as ‘Grand Rapids Dam Breakers’

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Whitecaps will bench their traditional uniforms Saturday to become the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers.

The team will play as the Dam Breakers to raise awareness about the restoration of the Grand River. The night is in partnership with the Grand Rapids Whitewater and will also help raise funds for the nonprofit.

“It brings awareness to downtown Grand Rapids, it brings awareness to the Grand River: A broken river, one that the Whitewater Project is trying to restore and revitalize,” Steve VanWagoner, the director of marketing and media relations for the Whitecaps said.

He said that so far, ticket sales and merchandise sales are between $5,000 to $6,000.

Dam Breakers apparel is available at whitecapsbaseball.com.