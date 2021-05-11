Whitecaps home opener tonight at LMCU Ballpark

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been 622 days since the West Michigan Whitecaps last played at home. Tonight, the Whitecaps team will face off against the Great Lakes Loons for its home opener.

The game begins at 6:35 p.m. The first 500 fans who arrive at the ballpark will receive Whitecaps hat. There will also be a post-game firework show. Tickets are sold out for Tuesday’s home opener.

Seating this season will be limited to 20% capacity and grouped into pods of four to six people around the ballpark. When combining seating in the suites, stands and on the lawn, that amounts to space for about 2,000 fans. Masks will be required when fans aren’t in their seats.

A difference this year will be the name of the ballpark, which was renamed LMCU Ballpark after Lake Michigan Credit Union picked up the naming rights this season.

Along with a new name for the ballpark, play on the field should improve after MLB elevated the Whitecaps from A ball to High-A level.