PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Minor League Baseball will return to West Michigan Tuesday when the Whitecaps take to the diamond for the home opening gaming.

The Whitecaps will play their first home against the Lansing Lugnuts at 6:35 p.m. at LCMU Ballpark. Tickets can be bought online.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the Dixieland Band will perform before the game out front of the main gates. As part of opening day celebrations, the first 1,000 fans who arrive at the ballpark will receive Whitecaps winter hats. There will also be a post-game firework show.

Fans are reminded that LMCU Ballpark is now cashless and accepting only credit cards, debit cards and contactless payments. All areas of the ballpark will be cashless, including parking, concessions, the Capsized Shop retail store, hospitality decks and the 4Topps seating areas.