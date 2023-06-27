COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps have announced that it will be postponing Tuesday’s game due to poor air quality.

In a statement on Twitter, the team said that the prevalent smoke that blanketed West Michigan Tuesday due to wildfires in Canada led to the cancellation of the matchup against the Dayton Dragons.

“In consultation with local weather and health officials, and for the safety of fans and players and in accordance with MLB safety guidelines, tonight’s game has been postponed due to poor air quality,” the statement read.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park on June 27, 2023.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park on June 27, 2023.

The game has been moved to Friday when the teams will play a doubleheader. The first game will start at 5:35 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark north of Grand Rapids and the second game will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

If you bought tickets to Tuesday’s game, you can exchange them for any future Whitecaps game this season. Click here for more information.