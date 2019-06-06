West Michigan Whitecaps

Whitecaps fall short, Dayton wins

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:44 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan lost its second straight game to Dayton Wednesday night at Fifth Third Ballpark, 4-3.

The Whitecaps trailed 4-1 before working back to a one-run deficit in the seventh inning.

West Michigan drops to 20-39 overall on the season. The Whitecaps again host Dayton Thursday at 7 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Whitecaps outfielder Ulrich Bojarski was named to the Midwest League All-Star team. He is hitting .310 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs.

