Whitecaps fall short, Dayton wins
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan lost its second straight game to Dayton Wednesday night at Fifth Third Ballpark, 4-3.
The Whitecaps trailed 4-1 before working back to a one-run deficit in the seventh inning.
West Michigan drops to 20-39 overall on the season. The Whitecaps again host Dayton Thursday at 7 p.m.
Earlier in the day, Whitecaps outfielder Ulrich Bojarski was named to the Midwest League All-Star team. He is hitting .310 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs.
