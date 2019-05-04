West Michigan Whitecaps

Whitecaps defeated by Burlington Bees

By:

Posted: May 03, 2019 11:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 11:23 PM EDT

BURLINGTON, IOWA (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps was defeated by the Burlington Bees with a 5-2 score in Iowa.

The Whitecaps will face the Bees again at 6 p.m. Saturday in Iowa.  

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 2, 2019, Storm Team 8 Weather Experience

Photo Galleries