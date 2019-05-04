Whitecaps defeated by Burlington Bees
BURLINGTON, IOWA (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps was defeated by the Burlington Bees with a 5-2 score in Iowa.
The Whitecaps will face the Bees again at 6 p.m. Saturday in Iowa.
