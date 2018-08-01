Whitecaps complete home series sweep of Cubs Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The West Michigan Whitecaps beat the South Bend Cubs at Fifth Third Ballpark on July 31, 2018, to sweep a four-game home series. (Julie Doles/WOOD TV8) [ + - ] Video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps topped the South Bend Cubs again Tuesday to wrap up a four-game series sweep.

The Whitecaps won 6-5 at Fifth Third Ballpark.

In the booth to help regular Whitecaps play-by-play man Dan Hasty was a big name in baseball: Roger Clemens.

He was in town to watch his son Kody Clemens, who plays for the Whitecaps, and will be following them on the road for their three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. That series starts Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Midland.

