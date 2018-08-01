West Michigan Whitecaps

Whitecaps complete home series sweep of Cubs

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 11:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 11:33 PM EDT

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps topped the South Bend Cubs again Tuesday to wrap up a four-game series sweep.

The Whitecaps won 6-5 at Fifth Third Ballpark.

In the booth to help regular Whitecaps play-by-play man Dan Hasty was a big name in baseball: Roger Clemens.

He was in town to watch his son Kody Clemens, who plays for the Whitecaps, and will be following them on the road for their three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. That series starts Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Midland.

