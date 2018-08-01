Whitecaps complete home series sweep of Cubs
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps topped the South Bend Cubs again Tuesday to wrap up a four-game series sweep.
The Whitecaps won 6-5 at Fifth Third Ballpark.
==Watch game highlights above.==
In the booth to help regular Whitecaps play-by-play man Dan Hasty was a big name in baseball: Roger Clemens.
He was in town to watch his son Kody Clemens, who plays for the Whitecaps, and will be following them on the road for their three-game series against the Great Lakes Loons. That series starts Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. in Midland.
>>App users: Photos from the game
-----
Online:
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Appeals court: Dalton statements not OK for trial
- Asphalt sealant spills in rollover near Albion
- Ex-conservation district director sentenced for embezzlement
- Sex assault suspect is former Reeths-Puffer teacher
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.