PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps will hit the diamond at LMCU Ballpark for the home opening day game Thursday.

The Whitecaps will be playing against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

Opening day events including the Dixieland band and the first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a commemorative 30th-anniversary Whitecaps trucker hat.

The team has unveiled a whole new lineup of promotions and food items for this season.

