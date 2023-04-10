PLAINFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Among the many challenges for Roberto Campos entering his first season of High-A professional baseball in West Michigan is the cold weather.

“I had to just go walk around outside my apartment,” Campos said last week at media days. “It’s something I need to do because I am not used to (the cold).”

This is just one of several new items the Tigers No. 15 overall prospect from Cuba has to adjust to as he joins the West Michigan Whitecaps to start 2023.

When Campos came to the podium, manager Brayan Peña translated his answers from Spanish to English. While Campos is learning the English language, communication still a barrier he and his teammates both face on and off the field.

“We try to communicate and learn more about each other,” Campos said. “I appreciate my (teammates) for not only learning to speak Spanish, but also teaching me to speak more English. That’s why we have great chemistry and respect each other.”

According to Peña, players like Izaac Pacheco and Jace Jung, who are from America, have tried to learn some Spanish to help.

“They both care a lot about learning other languages because of the Latino players we have,” Peña said. “It has spread throughout the team. It says a lot about what kind of teammates they are and their leadership.”

Despite the challenges that come with playing professional sports in a different country, baseball is the one thing that still comes naturally to Campos.

Campos, originally signed with Detroit in 2018 for a $2.85 million bonus, the highest contract for an international prospect at the time. Currently 19 years old, Campos has already made an impact with the Tigers farm system.

It started the first day of his professional career when he hit a home run in his first at-bat of the Florida Complex league in 2021. His first professional season was in 2022 for Single-A Lakeland.

Over 112 games, Campos hit .258 with five home runs and 50 RBI. He also drew 40 walks while striking out 97 times and adding seven stolen bases. While he was originally tagged by scouts as a power hitter, he hit as many home runs as triples (5) a season ago, while also adding 26 doubles. His swing produced a lot of hard contact but it was more for line drives than moonshots.

All that matters to Compos personally as he enters a new league in 2023 is his production toward helping the team win.

“I just want to be a pro,” Campos said. “I just want to take care of my body and take care of my people. I want to learn from my teammates and coaches that have helped me get to this position that I’m in … It’s all about being a good teammate and doing what I have to do to put my team in a good position.”

Campos opened the season as the starting center fielder last Thursday on opening night at LMCU Ballpark. While he said playing in front of more fans adds some pressure, Campos didn’t show it out of the gate, singling in his first at bat.

In the team’s opening series vs. the TinCaps, Campos went 2-for-9 with two walks and four strikeouts. He scored a run in each of the last two games as the Whitecaps went 3-0 to open 2023.

Campos has a few things to work on but he’s shown since a young age he’s not afraid to take on any task. That was clear when Peña asked him to say something in English at the end of his first Media Day press conference.

“Let’s go,” he said. “I’m ready to go.”